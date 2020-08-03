UrduPoint.com
CDA Launches Drive To Clean Capital After Eid Ul-Azha Celebration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 02:20 PM

CDA launches drive to clean capital after Eid ul-Azha celebration

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday have launched a special cleanness drive in capital city to remove all sacrificial animals' remaining waste and to have picked up thousands of tonnes of waste between them during Eid.

During this special operation, workers of the Sanitation Directorate have collected and disposed off offals, entrails and other waste material.

Director Sanitation talking to private news channel said, on the directions of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), CDA launched a successful cleanliness operation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

The initiative was planned to ensure a clean festival and also to ensure that people of other faiths do not have to face any problems while traveling in the city, he added.

Officials and officers of Sanitation Directorate participated in the cleanliness operation with full devotion and for this reason the operation remained successful.

Special field teams will be available to take care of all key areas around the city and remove garbage instantly.Besides, the normal daily cleaning schedules will continue as usual regardless of the special arrangements.

Furthermore, cooperation of the residents of the city was among the key factor which has made this operation a success.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Islamabad was divided into different zones for effective implementation of the action plan.

During the special cleanliness drive, banners inscribed with concerned literature have also been displayed at various locations of the city for awareness of the masses.

On this occasion Director sanitation also appreciated the cumbersome efforts made by the Sanitary workers and other concerned staff for their outstanding performance.

