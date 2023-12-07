Open Menu

CDA Magistrate Sends Three Accused To Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 09:21 PM

CDA magistrate sends three accused to jail

The court of Senior Special Magistrate of CDA/MCI sent three accused to Adiala Jail for violating enviornment bylaws of capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The court of Senior Special Magistrate of CDA/MCI sent three accused to Adiala Jail for violating enviornment bylaws of capital city.

On the instructions of the Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA, Captain R.

Anwar-ul-Haq, the Senior Special Magistrate sent three accused to Adiala Jail, sentencing them imprisonment with hard labor.

The accused Umar, Abdul Nazir and Juma Khan Illegally parked the heavy machinery excavator dumpers etc. on the green area near White Palace Ghori Town VIP since long.

During his remarks Special Magestriate Sardar Muhammad Asif said that no body will be allowed to destroy the natural beauty of the capital city .

