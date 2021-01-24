CDA-Police joint pickets on cards to protect forest reserves

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Islamabad police will erect four pickets in forest reserves of the Federal capital to purge encroachments.

Initially, two pickets were being set up in Malpur area, followed by another two in Chontra to protect the green cover from new construction, CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed told APP on Sunday.

He said a container for the establishment of check-post was shifted to Malpur village. Equipment for the other areas would be moved soon he informed.

"Pickets will be sustainable cochlea post for round the clock duty," he remarked.

The move, he said, would not only curb the practice of illegal occupation of state land, but also reduce deforestation.

Ahmed said the plan was came under discussion during a high-level meeting the other day to intensify action against the encroachment in the federal capital.

/395