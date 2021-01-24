UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA-Police Joint Pickets On Cards To Protect Forest Reserves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

CDA-Police joint pickets on cards to protect forest reserves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Islamabad police will erect four pickets in forest reserves of the Federal capital to purge encroachments.

Initially, two pickets were being set up in Malpur area, followed by another two in Chontra to protect the green cover from new construction, CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed told APP on Sunday.

He said a container for the establishment of check-post was shifted to Malpur village. Equipment for the other areas would be moved soon he informed.

"Pickets will be sustainable cochlea post for round the clock duty," he remarked.

The move, he said, would not only curb the practice of illegal occupation of state land, but also reduce deforestation.

Ahmed said the plan was came under discussion during a high-level meeting the other day to intensify action against the encroachment in the federal capital.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Sunday Capital Development Authority Post From

Recent Stories

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

2 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21 ..

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

3 hours ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.