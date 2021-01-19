CDA removes dozens of encroachments from Park road

Teams of Directorate of Municipal Administration and Environment Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) have jointly conducted anti encroachment operation at Park road and removed dozens of encroachments from the site during the last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Teams of Directorate of Municipal Administration and Environment Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) have jointly conducted anti encroachment operation at Park road and removed dozens of encroachments from the site during the last week.

According to a press release, CDA's anti encroachment operation was continue across the city with out any pressure During the operation newly constructed building, 10 illegal boundary walls, one illegal building, one room, three roadside setups and DPC of one building were demolished at Bari Imam area.

Similarly during another anti encroachment operation at C-15, numbers of illegal constructions were demolished and encroachments at six different places of Bani Gala were also demolished during the operation.

Polls were removed from street at F-7/3 and illegal stalls were removed from G-8 while Iron pillars were also removed from a street of F-8.