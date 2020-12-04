CDA retrieves 1600 kanal forest land at Malpur

Capital Development Authority on Friday retrieved around 1600 kanal forest land in an anti-encroachment drive at Malpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority on Friday retrieved around 1600 kanal forest land in an anti-encroachment drive at Malpur.

The operation was conducted following the reports that some influentials had occupied state land in Malpur forest, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat told APP here.

The enforcement teams of CDA conducted a joint drive at the area in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory administration and Capital Police.

Cases has been registered against the encroachers, while heavy machinery was utilized to demolish the illegal structures.

The Federal civic agency also recovered cultivated land from the possession of occupiers during the drive.

/395