CDA Retrieves 200 Kanal Land At Humak

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:33 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted an anti encroachment operation at Humak and retrieved 200 kanal state land from mafia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted an anti encroachment operation at Humak and retrieved 200 kanal state land from mafia.

According to details, the administration of CDA is conducting indiscriminate operations against the mafia and illegal constructions in the city.

In this regard, illegal constructions have been demolished by the enforcement teams of the CDA.

Under the supervision of enforcement department, heavy missionary of MPO department is used for the operation.

During the operation, the revenue department has identified the said government lands.

Including the side office, two rooms, six rooms under construction, a gate, a barrier, two security picks and 2,000 concrete blocks have been demolished and government lands has been handed over.

