CDA starts shifting tube-wells to automated system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started shifting tube-wells and other water supply installations to automated system in order to make water supply system in the city more efficient.

In this regard, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed inaugurated tube-wells automation system at Poona Faqiran treatment plant here the other day.

The Poona Faqiran water treatment plant has been shifted to automation on an experimental basis which will control 25 tube-wells.

Automation of Poona Faqiran treatment plant will also ensure uninterrupted supply of water in Sector I-9 and I-10.The system will help save Rs 30 million annually.

All water supply facilities including tube-wells are being shifted to modern automation system that can be monitored through a mobile application.

Chairman CDA directed that the system installed at Poona Faqiran Water Treatment Plant should be solarized which would also ensure energy saving.