CDA to develop bicycles lanes in capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a plan to implement the “Cycling as an Alternate Transport” project.

CDA said in a statement that over 146 km of dedicated two-way bicycle lanes and 98 km of one-way bicycle lanes will be developed all over Islamabad, aiming to reduce carbon footprints and traffic congestion. Introduce Paddle and E-bike The Islamabad administration will develop 100% protected and connected lanes with 72 bicycle parking stations all over the Federal capital.

CDA Chairman Anwarul Haq said while presiding over a meeting that the objective of this project was to establish a secure citywide bicycle route network to promote safe and accessible cycling across Islamabad as well as an equitable commute option for citizens.

According to the proposed plan, the project, through infrastructure interventions, would introduce cycling as an alternative mode of transportation in Islamabad.

“The project is a concentrated effort to reduce the amount and impact of greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles and private vehicles.” “Throughout the world, cities are making the shift to sustainable and eco-friendly transportation to reduce their carbon footprint and air pollution, especially cities like Bangalore, Manila, Tehran, Guangzhou, etc.,” the PC-I read. It added that another significant area of impact for the project was the increasing traffic and parking congestion throughout the city.