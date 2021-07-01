CDA to plant over 300,000 saplings during monsoon

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will plant over 300,000 saplings across the city during upcoming monsoon season to enhance green cover of the federal capital, said its chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will plant over 300,000 saplings across the city during upcoming monsoon season to enhance green cover of the Federal capital, said its chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements of monsoon plantation drive, the chairman said that the saplings that will be planted should be six feet in height.

The directors of environment wing informed the chairman that a comprehensive plan has been chalked out for the purpose.

They said that teams were constituted for flowering work along the highways, green belts, roadside slopes, and intersections of Islamabad.

The federal apex agency has specified locations including Fatima Jinnah Park, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, Margalla Road, Margalla Hills National Park and Islamabad Highway to plant the saplings.

The CDA chairman directed the officials to include educational institutes in the campaign by distributing free saplings.

The authority would also set up stalls in various areas of the city for plant distribution to involve citizens directly in the plantation drive.