CDA To Procure 20 Additional Buses For Green, Blue Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 01:10 PM

CDA to procure 20 additional buses for Green, Blue Lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) would procure 20 additional buses for Green and Blue Line service within a week to meet the ever increasing rush of commuters.

The decision to this effect came during CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed's visit to Blue and Green Line service stations at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) the other day. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated the Green and Blue line metro bus services on July 7.

The chairman during his visit was informed that currently eight Blue Line buses were carrying the total load of 5,800 passengers per day. Likewise eight buses of Green Line were accommodating nearly 6,000 passengers daily.

The chairman inspected various other routes and bus stops of Islamabad bus services and ensured optimum facilities to specially-abled passengers at bus stops.

Later, the authority's chairman and officers concerned boarded the orange bus from N5 station to G-13 station. He appreciated the work of horticulture department, and instructed the metro team to serve the people with dedication as no lapse in that regard would be tolerated.

It may be mentioned that the Green Line starts from Bhara Kahu and culminates at Pims stop. The passengers disembark outside the hospital to catch the Red Line (Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro) for traveling to other parts of the city. Similarly, the Blue Line operates from Koral to Pims.

When contacted Project director Qazi Umar told APP that two metros were being run as non-stop services until the bus stations on the routes are constructed.

The work on the construction of the bus stations for both lines was underway and expected to be completed by Aug 14. Both the Green and Blue lines were being run in mix traffic on existing roads and in future the CDA would construct designated corridors for them, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in April this year had inaugurated the Orange Line from Peshawar Mor to the Islamabad International Airport.

According to a survey conducted by the CDA in May, around 11,464 passengers traveled daily on the Orange Line.

