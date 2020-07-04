Celebration to mark 100 days success against coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Local district government celebrated 100 days for successfully waging battle against coronavirus and paid tribute to frontline fighters 'who courageously protected masses against the situation' rising through the pandemic, here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Local district government celebrated 100 days for successfully waging battle against coronavirus and paid tribute to frontline fighters 'who courageously protected masses against the situation' rising through the pandemic, here on Saturday.

Central ceremony was arranged at DHQ hospital with DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the chair .A large number of officers from health Department including CEO health Dr Maria Mumtaz came to attend the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DC termed role of frontline fighters against coronavirus as commendable. The service being provided by doctors, paramedics, rescuers and sanitary workers in the critical juncture of time bore no example in the past.

Door of my office for front line fighters would remain open every time, DC said.

Later, the chair distributed certificates and flowers among health officials and front line staffers hailing from other respective departments. Zaheer Abbas also distributed masks and sanitizers among passer byes at Sanglan Walla intersection located here.

Meanwhile, different ceremonies of similar kind were conducted in Kabeer Wala Jahanian and Mian Channu Tehsels where Assistant Commissioners concerned offered tribute to requisite staff members who did hard work against the pandemic.