Cellphone, 3G Facilities To Restore In Orakzai Soon: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:56 PM

Commissioner Kohat Division, Javed Marwat Thursday assured the elites of the tribal district Orakzai regarding the restoration of mobile phone and 3G facilities in the area soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Kohat Division, Javed Marwat Thursday assured the elites of the tribal district Orakzai regarding the restoration of mobile phone and 3g facilities in the area soon.

He gave this assurance during his visit to Kalaya, headquarters Lower Orakzai wherein, he reviewed progress on various development schemes and health facilities.

He also organized a jirga with local tribe notables.

The Commissioner while commending the role of local elites in the restoration of peace, stressed upon them for playing more active role in the development and peace of the area.

