Central Control Room Established In Islamabad To Monitor Karachi By Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Central Control Room established in Islamabad to monitor Karachi by polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A control room has been established at Islamabad to monitor and register complaints related to Sunday (August 21), by-elections for the National Assembly seat (NA-245) of Karachi.

A spokesman of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement that the control room would continue working till receipt of last result.The polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838.

The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404.

He said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan contacted Sindh, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other senior officials of the concerned agencies on telephone and asked them to ensure implementation of election code of conduct to enable the voters to use their right to franchise in impartial environment.

CEC directed District Police Officer (DPO), District Returning Officer (DRO), Returning Officer (RO) and District Monitoring Officer (DMOs) to promptly inform law enforcement agencies about any attempt by miscreants to spoil the election environment.

Spokesman said Pakistan Army would perform 'Quick Reaction Force' (QRF) duties in case of any law and order situation arising during NA-245 by-poll.

This time the number of QRF as well as police personnel has been increased to a considerable extent to prevent any untoward incident immediately.

Rangers would perform static duties at most sensitive polling stations along with police, he concluded.

