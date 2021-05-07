UrduPoint.com
Centre For Intercropping Technology At Islamia University Appreciated

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The initiative of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for the promotion of agricultural research at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the establishment of the Center for Intercropping Technology in collaboration with the Sichuan Agriculture University of China is being appreciated nationally and internationally.

Mr GuWenliang, Agriculture Commissioner, Embassy of Pakistan, praised the vision of the Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in this regard. In a tweet, he said that the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur visited the Maize and Soybean Intercropping Fields near Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, he had a detailed discussion with Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza, an agricultural scientist, about this important project of agricultural development. Mr GuWenliang expressed the hope that this development would lead to significant change and self-sufficiency in the field of edible oil production in Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that a research centre will be set up at Islamia University Bahawalpur for the promotion of intercropping technology in collaboration with Sichuan Agriculture University through the Ministry of Agriculture of China.

The successful experiment of corn and soybean intercropping is becoming very popular in Pakistan. By increasing the production of edible oil, valuable foreign exchange can be saved and the growing food needs of the country can be easily met.

In this regard, 20 students from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will also be sent to China on PhD scholarships and agricultural scientists and researchers from China will visit the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for mutual exchange of research and technology.

Next year, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Sino-Pakistani diplomatic relations, the establishment of a state-of-the-art research centre at Islamia University Bahawalpur will be a symbol of friendship between the two great neighbours.

The establishment of the centre will open new avenues for cooperation with Chinese universities and institutions in the fields of engineering, information technology, agriculture, veterinary medicine and other scientific fields.

