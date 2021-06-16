UrduPoint.com
CEO HESCO Directs To Expedite Development Works In SSD

Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric supply Company (HESCO) Rehan Hamid has directed to complete all ongoing development works in Sehwan Sub Division (SSD) in stipulated time.

According to the Spokesman, Hesco Chief issued such directives while chairing a meeting with officers in Hesco Headquarters on Tuesday. CEO directed Superintendent Engineer Larr circle to complete ongoing development works in Sehwan Subdivision within 15 days particularly securing work of power connections of all 11 KV feeders under ABC cables should be expedited immediately. CEO also directed to accelerate the monitoring process after which better power supply facilities will be provided to people on recovery and losses basis and efforts will be taken to end load shedding.

Hesco Chief has directed to provide uninterrupted power supply to those feeders holding more than 100% recovery and minimum line losses so that better facilities could be provided to consumers.

Besides Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hameed, General Manager Operation Abdul Ahad, Chief Technical Officer Zahid Pervaiz Mughal, Superintending Engineer Circle Laar Manzoor Hussain Soomro, Manager Material Management Shafqat Ali, Executive Engineer Kotri Division Ghulam Faqrooq Tunio, PDC Incharge Ghulam Sarwer Unar, SDO Sehwan Subdivision Ibraheem eerio and others officers were also present.

