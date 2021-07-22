CEO WSSP visits city to monitor cleanliness operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Dr. Hassan Nasir Thursday visited various areas of provincial metropolis and monitored ongoing cleanliness operation amid Eid ul Azha celebrations.

Accompanied by General Manager Operations WSSP, Riaz Ahmad, CEO visited collection points at Gulbahar, Kohat Road, Ramdas and Circular Road and issued directives to staff of WSSP.

He said that about 3000 workers are participating in cleanliness operation and offal of sacrificial animals are being shifted to collection points by small vehicles.

He said that heavy vehicles are transporting remaining of sacrificial animals from collection points to dumping sites.

He informed that 4200 tons offal was removed by 560 vehicles on first day of Eid. He said that about 2000 tons offal was removed till 12:00 PM on second day of Eid.