Ceremony at SCCI in connection with I-Day celebrations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony in connection with the 'Pakistan Independence Day' celebrations was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.� The session was arranged by SCCI Departmental Committee on Garrison HQ/ Cantonment board Affairs, in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Sialkot. Committee head, Sheikh Zahid Hameed, chaired the session.

The event was attended by SCCI Vice President (VP) Amer Majeed Sheikh, WCCI Sialkot President Dr Mariam Nouman and members of the SCCI and the WCCI executive committee, and students of different schools, colleges and universities.

Dr Mariam Nouman, addressing the participants, said Aug 14 was the day when the nation remembers those who sacrificed their lives to protect independence of the country.

She said the day was dawning with determination of Pakistani nation that the country would always stay on the map of the globe with the grace of Allah Almighty.

Amer Majeed Sheikh said the independent Pakistan was a blessing from Allah and now it is a responsibility of people of the country to make it strong and prosperous.

Abdul Shakoor Mirza said the business community of Sialkot was playing an important role in development of the country. He said that Sialkot exporters had written a golden history after establishing two mega projects of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dryport Trust and own private airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.