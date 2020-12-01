UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony Held To Honour Newly Elected HRCP Office-bearers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Ceremony held to honour newly elected HRCP office-bearers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The newly elected members of the General Council and office-bearers of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) were honoured here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by the representatives of various trade unions, political and social activists.

Nasir Mansoor, Secretary-General, National Trade Union Federation of Pakistan (NTUF), while expressing his views congratulated elected leaders from Sindh of HRCP and said that hardworking activists' leading position in HRCP was an encouraging sign and will further strengthen the ongoing workers and peasants' movement.

He said that these elected HRCP representatives were the pragmatists who had spent their entire lives fighting for the restoration of democratic rights in the country, struggle to eliminate the atrocities against minorities and women, and the inhumane treatment of workers.

Asad Butt, a senior human rights defender and newly elected Central Co-Chairperson of the HRCP, said that he had been struggling for more than half a century and during all of that duration he had worked closely with the oppressed and downtrodden masses.

He said that all oppressed had to move together as our interests were the same. Whatever our views, we were basically workers of different categories. They should try hard to bring in more people from the working classes to leading ranks, which would increase their power to protect the rights.

Qazi Khidr, the newly elected Vice-Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Sindh chapter; Sadia Baloch, a researcher and a newly elected member of the General Council; Saeed Baloch Zahra Khan, general secretary of the Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Century Same Turkish Lira Women All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

36 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.