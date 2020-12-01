Ceremony held to honour newly elected HRCP office-bearers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The newly elected members of the General Council and office-bearers of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) were honoured here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by the representatives of various trade unions, political and social activists.

Nasir Mansoor, Secretary-General, National Trade Union Federation of Pakistan (NTUF), while expressing his views congratulated elected leaders from Sindh of HRCP and said that hardworking activists' leading position in HRCP was an encouraging sign and will further strengthen the ongoing workers and peasants' movement.

He said that these elected HRCP representatives were the pragmatists who had spent their entire lives fighting for the restoration of democratic rights in the country, struggle to eliminate the atrocities against minorities and women, and the inhumane treatment of workers.

Asad Butt, a senior human rights defender and newly elected Central Co-Chairperson of the HRCP, said that he had been struggling for more than half a century and during all of that duration he had worked closely with the oppressed and downtrodden masses.

He said that all oppressed had to move together as our interests were the same. Whatever our views, we were basically workers of different categories. They should try hard to bring in more people from the working classes to leading ranks, which would increase their power to protect the rights.

Qazi Khidr, the newly elected Vice-Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Sindh chapter; Sadia Baloch, a researcher and a newly elected member of the General Council; Saeed Baloch Zahra Khan, general secretary of the Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) and others also spoke on the occasion.