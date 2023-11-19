Ceremony held to mark RMU’s 50 years

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) On completion of 50 years of establishment of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), a special function was organized in Dubai connected with the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The event was arranged by Chief Organiser and Chief Coordinator Rawalians Arabia MENA Chapter Dr Syed Hasnain Ali Johar along with Dr Amir Rizwan, Dr Gulfraz Khan, Dr Jamshed Khan, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Faraz and the team.

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Prof. Dr Muhammad Umar (Sitara Imtiaz) was the chief guest of the event.

Pakistani Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan Association Dubai President Dr Faisal Ikram, Doctors Wing President Dr Zafar Akhund, President Raja Amjad (Chinnar Wing), UAE Journalist Forum President Tahir, Raja Asad, SIBTE Arif. , Mudassar, Hafiz A. Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmed, Khalid Mahmood, Sadia Abbasi, Former Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Professor Zafar Moin, President Rawalian Arabia Qatar Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Dr. Shafqat, Professors of Universities, Pakistani Consulate Dubai Welfare Attaché and welfare officer, doctors, health care providers and health care professionals also participated in the event.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), Prof. Dr Muhammad Umar in his address said that RMU was among the top ten universities of Pakistan according to the recent ranking of the Higher Education Commission.

Rawlins Medical University strives to provide quality medical education in which faculty members, doctors and professors play a key role, he said and added that “I would like to pay tribute to MENA Chapter Dr. Syed Hasnain Ali Johar and his entire team of leading medical healthcare organizations and healthcare professionals in the UAE and internationally".

Other speakers included Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Prof. Syed Hasnain Ali Johar, Chief Organizer, Dr Amir Rizwan, Prof. Dr Zafar, former Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University, Director Care Cloud Ali Shaukat, Syed Fakhr Al-Hussain Shah, Zaeem and others.

The speakers said the leading faculty worked hard to establish a recognized institute of excellence in medical education. Alumni of RMU have also achieved many notable achievements.

“This is a testament to RMU's continued dedication and vision to provide quality healthcare education,” they added.

The speakers appreciated the growth of RMU and the support of Rawalpindi Alumni from around the world and expressed hope that RMU will become the world's best top-ranking university.

On the occasion, the services of Care Cloud and Medi Family Polyclinic were given the title of Golden Sponsors.

In the event, RMU Alumni honoured doctors with outstanding services in the medical field and presented soviniours and medals to them.