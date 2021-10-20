UrduPoint.com

CFC Costing Rs2.70 Billion To Be Setup In All Districts: Atif Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:55 PM

Senior Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Wednesday said model Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) in the provincial metropolitan would be setup for empowerment of people by providing easy access to public services

He said that under the directive of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan , CFC would be established in Peshawar in next three months for which all concerned departments have been asked to complete homework.

Talking to APP, the minister said that CFC costing Rs2.70 billion would be established in all districts including, newly merged districts to facilitate the public in getting easy access to basic services such as CNIC Card, B form, domicile, death, marriage, and divorce certificates; arms and driving licenses, vehicle registrations ,arms license, land transfer and other key services under one roof through one window operation.

He said the government had directed concerned administrative secretaries to finalize strategy for operationalization of citizen facilitation centres at all divisional headquarters in next six months.

The minister said that objective of citizen facilitation centres was to ensureempowerment of citizens by providing easy access to public services, and ensuring effective, and corruption-free service delivery with greater accountability and transparency.

He said these CFC would also ensure standardization of public service delivery across KP.

