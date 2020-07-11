CFPD promoting Pak-China cooperation on education in region

China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD), the sponsor of the expansion project of China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School, Gwadar has been promoting cooperation between the two countries on education in the region, giving the young generation an opportunity to make a difference

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD), the sponsor of the expansion project of China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School, Gwadar has been promoting cooperation between the two countries on education in the region, giving the young generation an opportunity to make a difference.

Xu Jianguo, Secretary-General of CFPD, believes that education is the best gift one can give to a child. "Our foundation have funded projects to help improve the level of local basic education, improve local labor quality, promote local economic and social development, and maintain social stability," he noted.

"China and Pakistan are iron-clad friends that share a good tradition of mutual assistance," Xu said, adding that after the completion of the school expansion project, CFPD will carry out educational material donation projects for China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School and other educational institutes in Gwadar, and organize culture/education tour for local teachers and students to visit China, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

On top of that, CFPD will continue to carry out projects on basic education and vocational training under CPEC, so as to benefit the locals, Xu further mentioned.

"The project has been welcomed and supported by the governments, enterprises, individuals, medias from both countries," said Zhang Baozhong, honorary rector of China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School and Chief Executive Officer of China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) which operates Gwadar Port and Free Trade Zone.

He noted that the expansion project of the middle school has become the flagship project of CPEC in terms of people's livelihood, and the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has funded scholarship for the school.

"It's a much-awaited project for local teachers and students," said Amjad Basham, the principal of China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School, adding that the expansion project of this middle school built in Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework would empower local kids to receive education.

The expansion project of China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School was successfully completed and handed over to Pakistan's education department on June 24. Supervised by Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), the expansion project is funded by CFPD and constructed by CCCC-FHDI Engineering Co., Ltd.

Covering an area of 1,600 square meters, the middle school is equipped with two teaching buildings and supporting facilities after the expansion. Local kids are proud of going to this school. It will not only fulfill local kids' educational aspirations, but also strengthen the China-Pakistan friendship.