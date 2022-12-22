Ch Shujaat calls on Zardari at Bilawal House

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain visited Bilawal House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain visited Bilawal House, here on Thursday.

He called on Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman former President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed current political situation of the country.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were also present in the meeting.