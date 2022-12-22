UrduPoint.com

Ch Shujaat Calls On Zardari At Bilawal House

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Ch Shujaat calls on Zardari at Bilawal House

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain visited Bilawal House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain visited Bilawal House, here on Thursday.

He called on Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman former President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed current political situation of the country.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Muslim League (Q) Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

Gas Futures in Europe Close Down for 5th Consecuti ..

Gas Futures in Europe Close Down for 5th Consecutive Day

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Prorogued Sine Die

National Assembly Prorogued Sine Die

2 minutes ago
 NA Speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairpers ..

NA Speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairpersons

2 minutes ago
 EU Council Says Finally Adopts Mechanism to Limit ..

EU Council Says Finally Adopts Mechanism to Limit Gas Market Price

2 minutes ago
 US House Expecting to Pass Omnibus Spending Bill o ..

US House Expecting to Pass Omnibus Spending Bill on Friday Morning - Pelosi

8 minutes ago
 Roscosmos to Move Soyuz MS-23 Mission From March t ..

Roscosmos to Move Soyuz MS-23 Mission From March to Late February Amid Leak - NA ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.