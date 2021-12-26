UrduPoint.com

Ch Shujaat Welcomes Putin Statement On Blasphemy Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 07:20 PM

Ch Shujaat welcomes Putin statement on blasphemy issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Sunday welcomed the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he condemned the blasphemy related to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to a press release issued here, Ch Shujaat said, "Muslims love the last prophet, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)  more than their lives and anything."He said that blasphemous action related to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) severely hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

He said that now world had realised that disrespecting any religion and the messengers was not freedom of expression.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Russia Muslim League (Q) Blasphemy Vladimir Putin Sunday Muslim Love

Recent Stories

Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on ..

Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on credit guarantee for SMEs

23 minutes ago
 Al Bithnah Nature and Heritage Trail inaugurated i ..

Al Bithnah Nature and Heritage Trail inaugurated in Fujairah

38 minutes ago
 Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prere ..

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prerequisite

53 minutes ago
 12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab ..

Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab Author profiles

2 hours ago
 Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to impro ..

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to improve quality of life: SDO Direct ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.