Chairman BBISE Directs To Resolve Issues Of Students On Priority Basis

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:55 PM

Chairman BBISE directs to resolve issues of students on priority basis

Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch directed officers to solve students' problems in the province on priority basis in order to save their precious time for betterment of education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch directed officers to solve students' problems in the province on priority basis in order to save their precious time for betterment of education.

He gave this special directive while chairing a meeting to review measures of examination and other matters of the BBISE on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by all the branch heads including Secretary Board Control Examinations.

The Chairman of BBISE Yousuf Baloch also lauded efforts of staffs who had struggled hard day and night despite they achieved all its targets after announcing result of annual metric 2020 in difficult conditions of coronavirus while Balochistan had taken top position from other boards of Pakistan in this context.

The concerned officers briefed the chairman about the examinations 2021 and informed the chairman about all the arrangements in this regard, saying that the Balochistan Board has completed the preparations for the upcoming Matriculation Inter-2021 which would be held after announcing of Federal and provincial education ministers.

Several important decisions were also taken on other issues including coding, results, etc. of the 2021 exams in the meeting.

The meeting also decided that the people of remote areas would submit their certificates and other documents in respective areas of Board Branches and they would not need to visit to Quetta in this regard in order to save the precious time of students in the province.

The Chairman also directed officers that they would solve all students' problems in the province on priority basis in order to improve trust of people on the BBISE.

