Chairman CII for developing an education system to make youth productive for society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday underlined the need of developing an education system to make the youths productive for the society.

He stressed the need of promoting peace, tolerance and love and character-building through education in the educational institutions saying this could help address growing intolerance in the society by making the younger generation appreciate religious, cultural, and linguistic diversity.

He stated this while addressing at a day-long Seminar "Increasing trend of intolerance in educational institutions, motives and reasons, and their solution in light of Seerah of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him". The seminar was organized by the Federal urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

The seminar brought together academicians, students for discussing the role of education in dealing with intolerance. The seminar participants were agreed that intolerance was a big impediment to peace, which could be best dealt with through education. Educating children about different cultures, religions and traditions, it was emphasised, could enable them to better understand others.

He said that the younger generation had a key role in national development as the youth wants peace in tranquility in society as a whole. He underlined the need for eliminating intolerance and hatred as well as achieving lasting peace through education and creating awareness among public, especially youth.

He said that islam preaches peace and harmony, giving a very clear message of the respect for humanity.� "An individual declaring another person as an infidel is against the teachings of Islam. It is a very dangerous approach and the Muslim Ummah should play its role to counter such trends," he said.

He said that only education can bring peace in society, and urged teachers to focus on character-building of students so that they may effectively deal with the tendencies of intolerance, hatred and anger.

He also called for promoting a culture of accommodation, tolerance and harmony across all kinds of divides.

"We need to build bridges of cooperation, positive interaction, dialogue and mutual sharing rather than barriers and walls that divide us and cause mutual distrust and conflict" he added.

We have to make the teachings of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) a role model for life and to get rid from societal evils, he added.

We have forgotten our history unfortunately. We do not know that how Muslim leaders passed a successful life under the shadow of Islamic teachings, he lamented.

He said that the aim of the Muslim rulers was to keep their masses happy, protect their rights and fulfill their needs.

He criticized the present curriculum being taught at educational institutions saying that this it doesn't teach love, tolerance, and peace. It only had the tails of vulgarity, bloodshed. The present curriculum needed to be changed, he underlined.

Talking about the natural beauties, Dr Qibla Ayaz said that not only citizens, the villages had also lost their natural beauties. The speedy development works had spoiled the natural beauty.

The people have lack of natural places to keep them healthy, and psychologically fit. The youth have less opportunity to enjoy from the natural beauty, he added.

He underlined the need of studying social sciences to students for their character building, saying they were only paying attention towards economic, management, science subjects.

The developed countries like Turkey, Malaysia have the strong local systems to provide support to the needy people. You couldn't find a single person begging on roads in those countries. Their charities go to the charity institutions for the development of poor people, he informed.

The universities, he said, should have the student societies like developed countries to train the youth to live a better life in light of Quranic Education.

These societies, Qibla Ayaz said, could help the poor students by establishing a fund collection system.

These types of events in the university could he benefited for the students, teachers and society as well. He stressed that the universities must focus on these types of events.