Chairman DADC directs admin to provide better facilities to patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman District Advisory and Development Council (DADC) Swat, Fazal Hakeem on Monday directed hospital administration of Saudu Sharif Central Hospital Swat to provide better treatment facilities to patients around the clock.

He passed these directives during his visit to the hospital where he inquired after health of patients and facilities being provided to them.

Fazal Hakeem said no leniency would be tolerated in dispensation of treatment and strict action would be taken against willful absence of duties.

He directed doctors and employees to take care of patients and treat them politely during OPDs.