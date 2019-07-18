UrduPoint.com
Chairman Kashmir Committee And Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Fakhr Imam Lauds ICJ's Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Chairman Kashmir Committee and Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Fakhr Imam lauds ICJ's decision

Chairman Kashmir Committee and Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Fakhr Imam Thursday lauded the the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee and Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Fakhr Imam Thursday lauded the the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Talking to ptv, he said that ICJ had showed the trust upon Pakistani judiciary but emphasized over the effective review of the case,adding ICJ had declared that Kulbhushan was a serving Indian Naval commander and was actively involved in anti-pakistan activities in Balochistan.

"Now this is our responsibility to handle this case with the sheer political wisdom rather than with the emotions as it is between the two traditional rivals of the sub-continent," he said.

He further informed that the committee had chalked out a plan after holding multiple meetings to spread the awareness of Kashmiri people's rights in the masses, adding this plan would be executed through educational institutions and media.

