Chairman NAB orders Blue World Housing Scheme fraud probe

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday directed Director General Rawalpindi bureau Irfan Naeem Mangi to investigate the loot and plunder of billions of rupee by Blue World Private Housing Scheme from innocent citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday directed Director General Rawalpindi bureau Irfan Naeem Mangi to investigate the loot and plunder of billions of rupee by Blue World Private Housing Scheme from innocent citizens.

Taking notice of the fraud, chairman directed Mangi to utilize all available legal options for return of looted money from the owners of scheme, said NAB spokesman.

The Blue World Private Housing Scheme has continued sale of plots without getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) or submitting layout plan from Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and launched mass advertisement campaign to fleece people.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza had also apprised the people about the illegality of the scheme, said a spokesman in a statement.

Chairman asked the people to check the veracity of housing scheme before investing in any one of it. The people should check whether the housing society has approved lay out plan or NOC. The people should avoid investments in a society having no legal documents or approval from relevant authority.

NAB has asked media and advertisement agencies not to publish or broadcast the ads of illegal housing schemes so that the people could be saved from pecuniary losses.