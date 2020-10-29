UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NAB Orders Blue World Housing Scheme Fraud Probe

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:22 PM

Chairman NAB orders Blue World Housing Scheme fraud probe

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday directed Director General Rawalpindi bureau Irfan Naeem Mangi to investigate the loot and plunder of billions of rupee by Blue World Private Housing Scheme from innocent citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday directed Director General Rawalpindi bureau Irfan Naeem Mangi to investigate the loot and plunder of billions of rupee by Blue World Private Housing Scheme from innocent citizens.

Taking notice of the fraud, chairman directed Mangi to utilize all available legal options for return of looted money from the owners of scheme, said NAB spokesman.

The Blue World Private Housing Scheme has continued sale of plots without getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) or submitting layout plan from Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and launched mass advertisement campaign to fleece people.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza had also apprised the people about the illegality of the scheme, said a spokesman in a statement.

Chairman asked the people to check the veracity of housing scheme before investing in any one of it. The people should check whether the housing society has approved lay out plan or NOC. The people should avoid investments in a society having no legal documents or approval from relevant authority.

NAB has asked media and advertisement agencies not to publish or broadcast the ads of illegal housing schemes so that the people could be saved from pecuniary losses.

Related Topics

World National Accountability Bureau Noc Sale Rawalpindi Money Media All From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

23 minutes ago

Youngs to win 100th England cap as Hill makes debu ..

1 minute ago

Positive Lyon cases force postponement of Top 14 c ..

1 minute ago

Issuance of standardized number plates an importan ..

1 minute ago

All set for celeberate Eid Miladun Nabi in norther ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister to announce a mega development pack ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.