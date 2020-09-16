UrduPoint.com
Chairman NAB Reviews Updates In Mega Corruption Scams

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Chairman NAB reviews updates in mega corruption scams

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal here on Wednesday visited the NAB Lahore Bureau and reviewed updates in mega corruption scandals

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal here on Wednesday visited the NAB Lahore Bureau and reviewed updates in mega corruption scandals.

He was briefed by NAB Lahore Director General and Combined Investigation Teams (CITs) about the NAB Lahore performance particularly on the updates in all mega corruption scandals.

The cases included Inquiry against Excise & Taxation Department officials for issuance of illegal liquor license to a private Hotel, updates in money laundering reference against former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and family, inquiry against Noorul Amin Mengal and Ex-DG LDA accused Ahad Khan Cheema for allegedly changing Lahore's Master Plan, case against former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income and investigation against provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan etc.

During the briefing, the NAB Chairman directed the NAB Lahore teams to pursue all cases while following merit and to bring these cases to their logical conclusion.

He maintained that NAB had direly been struggling to root out corruption from the country.

He said the NAB believed in impartial working against corrupt elements, adding that NAB Officers did not have any affiliation with any party or group except Pakistan.

He directed all officers to treat and complete complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations according to law so that corrupt elements could be brought to justice.

Javed Iqbal issued direction to bring cases against all illegal housing societies who have deprived general public of millions and billions to their logical conclusion, whereas, he also ordered for adopting legal actions for early arrest of all absconders and proclaimed offenders (POs),as per the law.

The NAB Chairman admired the performance of NAB Lahore.

