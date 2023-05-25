(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Chairman of the National Council for Tibb (NCT) Muhammad Ahmad Saleemi has called upon the government to provide support for Tibb, an herbal form of treatment that has shown proven results in treating various chronic diseases.

Talking to APP here on Thursday Saleemi highlighted the historical background of Tibb colleges, explaining that the government extended its coverage to alternative medicines through the Unani, Ayurvedic, and Homoeopathic Practitioners Act of 1965, leading to the formation of the NCT.

He said, "The Primary responsibility of the NCT is to regulate Tibb institutions across the country." "Currently, there are 39 institutions offering four- and five-year Tibb programs, with 25 located in Punjab, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), four in Sindh, and one in Balochistan" he added.

Saleemi emphasized,"A four-year premedical program in Tibb is equivalent to an associate degree, while a five-year post-premedical program is equivalent to a master's degree." "Moreover, he said approximately ten universities provide Tibb degrees, offering students the opportunity to pursue doctoral-level studies in the field." He said, "These degrees are modeled after the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) program, which also includes a compulsory house job." The chairman mentioned, "NCT consists of 22 members, with 14 members elected through an electoral process and eight members nominated by the government." " Among the members, four represent the provinces, while four represent the Federal Capital," he said.

To enhance the quality of Tibb treatment, Saleemi disclosed, "NCT has introduced a system of renewing practitioners' memberships every four years." He said, "This process has been implemented since 2004 which ensures that practitioners update their resumes and keep their certifications up-to-date." He said, "Regulatory bodies such as the Health Care Regulatory Authority and the Islamabad Health Care Regulatory Authority oversee the registration of practitioners to maintain quality standards.

" He stated, "NCT is actively working on introducing specialized courses that meet the evolving needs of the field, including Hijama Therapy, Regimental Therapy, and Hydrotherapy." Responding to a question, he clarified, "urdu word "Jaraat," often translated as "surgery" in English, refers to the treatment of slipped joints, strains, joint displacement, disc issues, fractures, strains, and spasms in Tibb.

He emphasized, "Surgeries involve operation theaters, specialized skills, equipment, tools, and a controlled atmosphere, and it should not be confused with Jaraat." Discussing different schools of thought within Tibb, he mentioned, "Herbal practitioners typically follow either the Lucknow or Delhi school." "Delhi School of thought has introduced compound therapy, utilizing treatments such as majoon, khamir, safoof, and haboob, while the Delhi mindset emphasizes single remedial treatments," he highlighted.

Saleemi also raised concerns about the expiry dates of herbal products sold at Pansaar stores.

He noted, "Herbs are often sold even after they have lost their effectiveness. To address this issue, he revealed that research is underway to determine the shelf life of herbs, and appropriate "best before" dates will be implemented based on the findings." Furthermore, Saleemi supported the inclusion of Tabibs (traditional Tibb practitioners) and homeopathic doctors in government hospitals, advocating for an integrated health system that would benefit citizens. He advised patients to ensure the registration of Tibb practitioners, as it holds them accountable to the NCT and regulatory bodies.

Finally, he urged individuals not to use herbal products without consulting a Tibb practitioner, as Tibb medicines were prescribed based on the patient's temperament and symptoms.

