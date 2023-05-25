UrduPoint.com

Chairman NCT Emphasizes Govt's Role In Promoting Herbal Healing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Chairman NCT emphasizes govt's role in promoting herbal healing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Chairman of the National Council for Tibb (NCT) Muhammad Ahmad Saleemi has called upon the government to provide support for Tibb, an herbal form of treatment that has shown proven results in treating various chronic diseases.

Talking to APP here on Thursday Saleemi highlighted the historical background of Tibb colleges, explaining that the government extended its coverage to alternative medicines through the Unani, Ayurvedic, and Homoeopathic Practitioners Act of 1965, leading to the formation of the NCT.

He said, "The Primary responsibility of the NCT is to regulate Tibb institutions across the country." "Currently, there are 39 institutions offering four- and five-year Tibb programs, with 25 located in Punjab, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), four in Sindh, and one in Balochistan" he added.

Saleemi emphasized,"A four-year premedical program in Tibb is equivalent to an associate degree, while a five-year post-premedical program is equivalent to a master's degree." "Moreover, he said approximately ten universities provide Tibb degrees, offering students the opportunity to pursue doctoral-level studies in the field." He said, "These degrees are modeled after the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) program, which also includes a compulsory house job." The chairman mentioned, "NCT consists of 22 members, with 14 members elected through an electoral process and eight members nominated by the government." " Among the members, four represent the provinces, while four represent the Federal Capital," he said.

To enhance the quality of Tibb treatment, Saleemi disclosed, "NCT has introduced a system of renewing practitioners' memberships every four years." He said, "This process has been implemented since 2004 which ensures that practitioners update their resumes and keep their certifications up-to-date." He said, "Regulatory bodies such as the Health Care Regulatory Authority and the Islamabad Health Care Regulatory Authority oversee the registration of practitioners to maintain quality standards.

" He stated, "NCT is actively working on introducing specialized courses that meet the evolving needs of the field, including Hijama Therapy, Regimental Therapy, and Hydrotherapy." Responding to a question, he clarified, "urdu word "Jaraat," often translated as "surgery" in English, refers to the treatment of slipped joints, strains, joint displacement, disc issues, fractures, strains, and spasms in Tibb.

He emphasized, "Surgeries involve operation theaters, specialized skills, equipment, tools, and a controlled atmosphere, and it should not be confused with Jaraat." Discussing different schools of thought within Tibb, he mentioned, "Herbal practitioners typically follow either the Lucknow or Delhi school." "Delhi School of thought has introduced compound therapy, utilizing treatments such as majoon, khamir, safoof, and haboob, while the Delhi mindset emphasizes single remedial treatments," he highlighted.

Saleemi also raised concerns about the expiry dates of herbal products sold at Pansaar stores.

He noted, "Herbs are often sold even after they have lost their effectiveness. To address this issue, he revealed that research is underway to determine the shelf life of herbs, and appropriate "best before" dates will be implemented based on the findings." Furthermore, Saleemi supported the inclusion of Tabibs (traditional Tibb practitioners) and homeopathic doctors in government hospitals, advocating for an integrated health system that would benefit citizens. He advised patients to ensure the registration of Tibb practitioners, as it holds them accountable to the NCT and regulatory bodies.

Finally, he urged individuals not to use herbal products without consulting a Tibb practitioner, as Tibb medicines were prescribed based on the patient's temperament and symptoms.

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Delhi Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Job Lucknow Government Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strat ..

Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strategic cooperation and coordinat ..

10 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan affirms UAE&#039;s comm ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to sustainable sports d ..

10 minutes ago
 ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever o ..

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever oversubscription for UAE Bookbu ..

55 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on government s ..

55 minutes ago
 realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.