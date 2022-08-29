UrduPoint.com

Chairman PPSC Calls On Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Chairman PPSC calls on Governor Punjab

Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt. Gen (Rtd) Malik Zafar Iqbal on Monday called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and briefed on the reforms to improve working of the organization during a meeting at the Governor's House

Flood situation in the country also came under discussion during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said, "By ensuring merit and transparency, we can strengthen the institutions," adding, "We have to promote merit in the country and discourage nepotism." He said the PPSC was an autonomous institution which was playing an important role in providing employment opportunities to the youth in a transparent manner.

The governor said more steps should be taken for the efficiency and improvement of the PPSC.

On the recent situation in the country due to floods, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said people were facing difficult situation due to the floods in most parts of the country.

He said the government's focus was only on the rehabilitation of the flood victims and providing maximum relief to them. He said the Federal and provincial governments were working together in this regard.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said, "It is our national duty to help the flood-affected brothers and sisters," adding that students and faculty members of the universities had been instructed to collect relief funds and relief goods for the flood affectees.

The Chairman PPSC informed the governor that the backlog during the Covid pandemic had been cleared.

