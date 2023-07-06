Open Menu

Chairman PRCS Hands Over Keys First Model Shelter House To Flood Affected Widow

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has set up the first shelter house for the flood victims of 2022 in village Badal Khan Brohi near Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto of Larkana district, on Thursday

Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari along with his team reached the village and handed over the keys to the flood affected widow Mst. Sita Bibi house comprising on two-rooms and inaugurated the solar-powered water filtration plant at village Seerlo of Ratodero taluka along with the shelter house project.

Secretary General PRCS Ubeadullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Ghous Bakhsh Jatoi, Asma Naseem, Chairman Red Crescent Larkana Branch Ahmad Mehmood Farooqui, Rajab Ali, German Red Crescent Kasur Abbas, Nadeem Abbas, Nasir Khan, Kamran Kashif and others were also present, on the occasion.

Speaking to the media. Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that last year about 3.5 crore people of Sindh, Baluchistan and KPK and Punjab were affected by floodsand heavy rains, especially Larkana, Kamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin in the coastal areas.

He said in the districts of Balochistan, Sahabatpur, Jafarabad, Dera Murad Jamali were severely affected.

He also said some people have built their own houses under self help basis and the provincial government is also helping the victims, now we are trying to go to the flood affected talukas and UCs where people need such houses, he said.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society maintaining its tradition, is going to build more than 5 thousand shelter houses for the flood victims throughout Pakistan and the goal is to build more than 1 thousand shelter houses in each province.

Sardar Shahid Leghari we have promised to build a thousand shelter houses in which the Norwegian Red Crescent, International Federation of Red Cross, German Red Cross are our other partners and supporters so that they can come here and see that we will build houses where there is a need for houses, he added.

Chairman PRCS said that the health conditions in Pakistan are very bad due to which the flood victims of last year are still waiting for medical aid and it is not possible to reach everywhere, but the government and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society are working together with all stakeholders for rehabilitation and the flood.

He said that the cost of the shelter house is Rs 15 lakh, it has two rooms, a washroom, a kitchen, a compound wall and its area is 200 yards, which is flooded. The affected family can live comfortably.

In his speech on this occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari expressed his determination that 5 thousand model shelter houses will be constructed in flood-affected areas.

Later a water filtration plant powered by solar energy was also inaugurated by the Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, providing clean drinking water to the public on a daily basis in the Seelro village.

