Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Pays Tribute To Makhdoom Amin Fahim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chairman of the Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Aatif on Tuesday said that the political and literary services of Makhdoom Amin Fahim will be remembered for a long time.

In his statement on the death anniversary of Makahdoom Amin Fahim, he said that like Makhdoom Muhammad Zamam Talib Maula, Makhdoom Amin Faheem was a poet of both Sindhi and urdu languages and his collection of poetry “Paigham” had been published by the Sindhi Adabi Board.

He said that Makhdoom Amin Fahim was among those beloved personalities who always gained popularity despite associating with one party and never changed loyalty to the party.

He said that Makhdoom Amin Fahim always gave priority to loyalty in his life and such political leaders were born in centuries.

APP/nsm

