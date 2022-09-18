Chairmen VCs-NCs demand quality anti-dengue fumigation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairmen of Village Councils and Neighbourhood Councils (VCs&NCs) Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar have demanded immediate quality fumigation to present the spread of dengue otherwise they along with general public will besiege the provincial assembly.

According to a joint press release, the elected chairmen from Zargarabad, Wali Mohammad, Arif Khan (Safaid Dhery), Afridi Khan (Regi Lalma), Tariq Hussain (Palosai), Momin Khan (Tehkal), Nek Mohammad (Afghan Colony), Akhundzada Zahidullah Shah (Faqirabad), Imran Naveed (Gulbahar), Qazi Mohammad Noor (Akunabad) and Syed Anwar Shah (Hayatabad) have said that the provincial government, District Health Officer (DHO) Peshawar were proving flop before the spread of dengue virus.

They said that the provincial government has banned the funds and budget of the local governments with malafide intentions and directives for depriving local government representatives of their powers were being issued on a daily basis.

The situation, they said, badly affected the people of the district and the development process in the district has been stopped due to the biased attitude of the provincial government.

They expressed concern over non-allocation of wards for dengue patients in the big hospitals of the provincial capital and in case the dengue further spread would deteriorate the situation.