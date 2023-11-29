Open Menu

Chairperson Education Board Paid Surprise Visit To GHS No 3 Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Chairperson Education Board paid surprise visit to GHS No 3 Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Chairperson Education Board Kohat Samina Altaf on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Government High School (GHS) No 3 Kohat.

According to the details, Samina Altaf expressed great satisfaction with the dedicated efforts of the Principal, Vice Principal and the overall discipline observed in the school.

School administration highlighted various issues during the visit, and the chairperson education board assured that the education department and schools would continue to work together.

The principal said that the encouragement and support by the authorities motivates us to strive for greater achievements and we are looking forward to implementing the constructive ideas discussed during the visit.

Related Topics

Education Visit Kohat Ghanaian Cedi Government

Recent Stories

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

1 hour ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

3 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

4 hours ago

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

6 hours ago
Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

17 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan