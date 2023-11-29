Chairperson Education Board paid surprise visit to GHS No 3 Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Chairperson Education Board Kohat Samina Altaf on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Government High School (GHS) No 3 Kohat.

According to the details, Samina Altaf expressed great satisfaction with the dedicated efforts of the Principal, Vice Principal and the overall discipline observed in the school.

School administration highlighted various issues during the visit, and the chairperson education board assured that the education department and schools would continue to work together.

The principal said that the encouragement and support by the authorities motivates us to strive for greater achievements and we are looking forward to implementing the constructive ideas discussed during the visit.