Chairperson LAC BoG Visits Alhamra Cultural Complex

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:03 PM

Chairperson LAC BoG visits Alhamra Cultural Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi has said that culture has an important role to play in social stability.

She said this while visiting the Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium along with BOG members, on Friday. LAC Executive Director Saman Rai and other officers were present on the occasion.

During the visit, she admired the works of maestros in the gallery and appreciated the young artists practicing in visual art classes.

Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said, "We are blessed that our all board members are cultured and always ready to take immediate decisions for the promotion of art and culture".

On the occasion Executive Director Saman Rai thanked all the members and apprised them of the new initiatives. "Our actions are creating an atmosphere of respect in the society," Rai said. She further said, "Our culture is the guarantor of safe social attitudes and we are working for the advancement of Alhamra."

