Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman chairs 115th Senate of KEMU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman chaired the 15th meeting of University Senate at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU), on Thursday.

During the meeting, important decisions were taken, including approval of revised budget 2022-23 and proposed budget 2023-24.

Pro-Chancellor Health Minister Punjab Prof. Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Deans, Head of Departments and Medical Superintendents of nine hospitals, affiliated with the KEMU were present in the meeting.

Governor Balighur Rehman appreciated the KEMU performance, saying that the most important work of universities was research and development. He emphasised that research funds should be increased. He said that the department of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) should be strengthened. He said it was a responsibility of the institution to provide a clean environment to students, adding that cleanliness should be ensured in rooms, kitchens and washrooms of hostels.

The governor said that along with education, teachers should pay special attention to character building of students. He said no student should be deprived of education due to lack of financial resources and financial support should be extended to those students, who need it.

Governor Balighur Rehman said that vice chancellor's initiative of financial assistance scholarships to the deserving students was praiseworthy, adding that the role of alumni in that regard was also commendable, he added.

The governor said that smart classrooms with technological equipment were becoming popular in the world. He emphasised that King Edward Medical University should embrace technology and take steps to cope with the requirements of modern education. He said that the KEMU should become a role model in robotic surgery for which all possible support would be provided. He said the faculty and students of King Edward Medical University played a key role in the flood relief mission, which was truly appreciated.

KEMU Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz informed the governor about the recent performance of the university, medical research, development plans, and the performance of allied hospitals.

Punjab Health Minister Prof. Javed Akram said following the instructions of the Chancellor/Governor of Punjab all possible measures would be taken for construction and development of the new campus. In the meeting, appointment of Prof. Shahzad Shams as Dean for Surgery and Allied Specialties and Prof. Muhammad Imran for Medicine and Allied was given, while approval was also given to the appointment of senior Professor as Dean after retirement.

Balighur Rehman also inaugurated the overhead bridge between the university and the hostel, Video Conference Room, Lecture Hall, E-Library, Artificial Intelligence Lab, new examination center, Bio Bank and Archive Gallery.