Change In Weather Patterns: Commissioner Mariam Khan For Expediting Anti-dengue Surveillance

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan division Mariam Khan directed to expedite anti-dengue surveillance as visible changes in weather patterns were being observed in the region.

While chairing a meeting on Monday, she directed officials to mark anti-dengue week for public awareness. Walks and seminars should be organized in educational institutes and some other places, she instructed.

The benefits of cleanliness should be shared among people, she said adding that hotspot areas, which emerged after rain, should be monitored properly.

She said that In case of any issue, swift measures should be taken.

Mariam Khan said that the officials should try not to accumulate water at any place because it could serve as a breeding place for dengue mosquitoes. The commissioner also appealed to the citizens to extend maximum cooperation with the anti-dengue teams.

In case of dengue larvae detection in any commercial building, the building should be sealed immediately and persons concerned should be arrested for negligence, she maintained.

She said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide a neat, clean and dengue free environment to citizens. Modern methods including Android system should be employed for uploading activities during anti-dengue surveillances, she added.

Earlier, the focal person for the anti-dengue campaign Dr Ata ur Rehman briefed the meeting participants about the overall features of the campaign.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer, Director Health Services Dr Waseem Rimzi, Chief Executive Officer Dr Faisal and some other officers were also present.

