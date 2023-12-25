Change of Guard ceremony held at Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A Change of Guard ceremony was held Monday at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 147th birthday.

A smartly turned out contingent of cadets from the Pakistan Military academy, Kakul took the ceremonial duties of sentries at the Quaid’s mausoleum from the cadets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).