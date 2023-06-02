Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi arrested shortly after being discharged in two corruption cases

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that the PTI president who has expressed unwavering support for the party chairman has been arrested in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2023) Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was re-arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) following his release in two corruption cases. The ACE officials apprehended him in connection with a case registered against him in Gujranwala. The latest updates indicate that Elahi was taken into custody from the ACE headquarters in Lahore.

Earlier, Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza presided over a hearing regarding an anti-corruption application concerning cases registered in Lahore and Gujranwala. The magistrate's verdict stated that Elahi should be released if he was not wanted in any other case.

Elahi appeared in the Lahore district court for the cases registered by the ACE, which had requested a 14-day physical remand for further investigation. Spending the night at the Anti-Corruption Establishment headquarters, he was transported to court in an armored vehicle amid tight security measures.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor argued for a 14-day physical remand of Elahi, alleging that he had misused his powers and caused damage to the treasury.

The arrest of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, took place outside his residence, Zahoor Palace, in Lahore. The arrest is related to an alleged corruption case involving misappropriation of development funds amounting to Rs70 million, designated for the Gujrat district.

In his initial comments after the arrest, Elahi called for unity, expressing unwavering support for the Pakistani Army and trust in the country's judiciary.

He advised people to remain united, emphasizing that difficult times will eventually pass.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Chief Minister Parvaiz Elahi was subsequently returned to the headquarters of the anti-corruption unit. He had been evading arrest since May 9 and reiterated his steadfast support for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Punjab's interim Information Minister, Amir Mir, urged the arrested PTI President, Pervaiz Elahi, to refrain from attempting to become a political martyr by making baseless accusations against Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Mir reminded Elahi that he was arrested for alleged corruption, and even his party leader had previously referred to him as the "dacoit of Punjab." The minister emphasized the impartial and non-political nature of the caretaker government of Punjab.

It is anticipated that former Chief Executive of Punjab, Parvaiz Elahi, will face another case, this time concerning alleged abuse of power, as authorities intensify their scrutiny of the arrested PTI President. Sources suggest that an investigation will be initiated into alleged favoritism in the construction of the new building of the Punjab Assembly.

Furthermore, during Elahi's tenure as the speaker of the provincial assembly, there are claims of unlawful recruitment of numerous individuals. Additionally, it is alleged that Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti, believed to be Elahi's front man, provided purported "evidence" to investigative agencies.