Chaudhary Shujaat is thinking to quit politics

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-Q leader is disappointed over what happened to his brother Chaudhary Pervez Elahi at Punjab Assembly.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2022) PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujat Hussain was mulling over the option of quitting on politics after a recent increase in aggression in politics..

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain expressed his views while talking to Jamaat-e-Islami's central Vice Chief Liaqat Baloch said that he is thinking to quit politics.

Liaqat Baloch who was at the residence of Chaudhary Pervez Elahi to inquire him after found Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and his son Chaudhary Wajahat Hussain at his residence.

According to the sources, JI leader Baloch suggested Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain to play his role in eliminating aggression and extremism in politics to which Chaudhary Shujaat said he was thinking to quit politics.

On it, Baloch suggested Shujat that he should tell the people that aggression and violence would not benefit anyone.

The sources said that the PML-Q chief said that he would speak to after thinking about it.

The statement came after Chaudhary Pervez Elahi was subjected to torture at Punjab Assembly on election day of Punjab Chief Minister.