Chaudhry Moonis Elahi Vows To Support In Capacity Building Of IRSA

Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Wednesday reiterated the ministry's support in enhancing the capacity building of Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

Presiding over a meeting, in which he was briefed about the telemetry system that the matter was being worked out among the concerned agencies.

The minister called for prompt implementation of the plan so as to build trust among the stakeholders regarding proper distribution of water, which was essential for national co-ordination among the federating units.

Elahi said that due to the positive growth, the total arrival of rum stations has increased by 27 percent as compared to October last year.

Earlier, water inflow was 57,800 cusecs which has been increased to 73,400 cusecs. Which is 11 percent higher than the average of 65,900 cusecs over the last ten years.

He further said that Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KP (below) had provincial indents and released without any reduction of 35,000 Cs, 40,000 Cs, 4,000 Cs and 2,500 Cs respectively.

