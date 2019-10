Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday directed the city administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday directed the city administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

He was ahairing a meeting here at his office to review arrangements for the Chehlum.

Officers of the different district departments including tehsil municipal officers of all the Taulkas were present on the occasion.