Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) observed throughout province amid tight security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The faithfuls across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa observed Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) with religious fervor amid tight security on Tuesday.

In this connection, three congregations were carried out in the provincial metropolis from Imambargahs Kocha Risaldar, Akhun Abad, and Markazi Shia Mosque Qisa Khwani.

The mourners paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions who accompanied him in the Karbala and sacrificed their lives for the sake of islam.

The mourning processions passed through their traditional routes including Qissa Khwani, Daalgaran, Pipal Mandi, Cherikobaan, Chowk Nasir Khan, Kochi Bazar and Chowk Shahbaz culminated at their respective Imambargahs.

The Capital City Police had made strict security measures and police contingent was deployed for ensuring foolproof security to mourners.

The snipers were also deployed on buildings adjacent to Imambargahs to deal with any untoward incident.

SSP Operation, Yasir Afridi visited the sites and directed police personnel to be vigilant in the mourning processions. All the mourning processions were monitored through CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, more than 300 mourning processions were held in Parachinar, District Kurram. The main mourning procession was taken out after the Zuhr prayer which was attended by thousands of mourners. The mourners paid tributes to the martyrs of Karbala and Imam Hussain (R.A) by thumping their chests.

The Pak-Afghan border was also closed and mobile phones service was also suspended as part of security arrangements throughout the district.