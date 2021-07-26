Chief Executive Officer IESCO to hold on line Katchery

The Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold online Katchery on Wednesday to address the consumers' problems

According to IESCO spokesman, provision of best services and rectification of consumer's complaints in minimum time is a top priority of IESCO.

Continuing the same line, the CEO would attend consumer's calls of all operation circles i.e. Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The consumers were requested to call on telephone number 051-9253105.