Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting to consider names for post of additional judges in LHC

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on April 22 to consider the names for the posts of additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on April 22 to consider the Names for the posts of additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Qasim Muhammad Khan had proposed a list of 12 nominees to the JCP.

The nominees include Shan Gul, the Punjab additional advocate general, Ali Zia Bajwa, Abid Chatta, Tanvir Sultan, Raheel Kamran Sheikh, Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Anwaar Hussain, Tariq Nadeem, the assistant advocate general, Ahmad Nadeem Arshed and Amjad Rafique, the Punjab additional prosecutor, as well as district and sessions judges Safdar Salim Shahid and Shakil Ahmed.

According to Article 175-A of the constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the names to parliamentary committee for appointment of judges in superior judges.