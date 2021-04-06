UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Summons JCP Meeting To Consider Names For Post Of Additional Judges In LHC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:48 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting to consider names for post of additional judges in LHC

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on April 22 to consider the names for the posts of additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on April 22 to consider the Names for the posts of additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Qasim Muhammad Khan had proposed a list of 12 nominees to the JCP.

The nominees include Shan Gul, the Punjab additional advocate general, Ali Zia Bajwa, Abid Chatta, Tanvir Sultan, Raheel Kamran Sheikh, Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Anwaar Hussain, Tariq Nadeem, the assistant advocate general, Ahmad Nadeem Arshed and Amjad Rafique, the Punjab additional prosecutor, as well as district and sessions judges Safdar Salim Shahid and Shakil Ahmed.

According to Article 175-A of the constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the names to parliamentary committee for appointment of judges in superior judges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Superior April

Recent Stories

JCPOA's Joint Commission Meeting Successful - Russ ..

2 minutes ago

Moroccan Intel Data Helps France Thwart Terrorist ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark Introduces COVID Passports Enabling Citize ..

2 minutes ago

DC for enhancing hospital's capacity to tackle C-p ..

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan issues statistical ..

6 minutes ago

Parents request for postponement of A-Level exams

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.