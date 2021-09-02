UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Approves Establishing JV Group For Special Technology Zone

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved to establish a joint venture group for early completion of a Special Technology Zone in Lahore

He made this decision in a meeting with a delegation of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) led by its Chairman Amir Hashmi here.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Industries, SMU's Head, ED Special Technology Zones Authority Amir Saleemi, Director Planning and Strategic Communications Hamza Saeed Aurakzai and DG IT Abdul Raheem were also present.

The CM hoped that the establishment of a special technology zone would speed up the development process while ensuring the economic self-reliance of the youth. Promotion of technology was imperative for economic sustainability, he said and assured to provide every possible facility to the foreign investors in special technology zone. Agri tech software and related soft products would be produced in this technology zone, he added.

The zone would also be established in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, DG Khan and other cities in phases and the government would ensure facilities for technology-based financing, he remarked.

