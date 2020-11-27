Chief Minister approves more women rehabilitation centres

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given principle approval to establish more centres for the rehabilitation of female victims of violence.

Rawalpindi and Lahore centres would be activated soon and the facility would also be extended to other cities.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting at his office to review the performance of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA). Chairperson PWPA Kaneez Fatima briefed about the performance and future roadmap.

The CM also directed the Punjab Women Protection Authority to review the utilization of existing buildings for new centres and surplus employees be utilized, instead of new recruitment.

He assured all-out support to the PWPA and directed it to take steps for providing best services along with the timely nomination of divisional committee members.

The PWPA was the best platform to protect the women suffering from violence and abuse, he said and added the PTI government was the protector of women's rights.

Secretary Social Welfare, DG PWPA and others were also present.