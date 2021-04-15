UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Approves Various Development Projects

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:51 PM

Chief Minister approves various development projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance & development to review the pace of progress on development projects and approved various development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance & development to review the pace of progress on development projects and approved various development projects.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chairman P&D and secretaries of Finance, Housing, Local Governments and Special Healthcare & Medical education departments and others.

The meeting approved a number of mega projects and also in-principle approved to transfer new colleges, universities and hospitals on solar energy to conserve energy. The meeting was told that the transfer of new institutions on solar energy would ensure up to 45 per cent energy conservation. The meeting also gave in-principle approval to establish a directorate of drug control to regulate the manufacturing and standard of cosmetics and allied issues.

Similarly, the establishment, as well as up-gradation of several hospitals, was also approved. New DHQ hospital in Hafizabad would be constructed at a cost of eight billion rupees while THQ hospital Nowshera of district Khushab would be up-graded with a cost of 250 million.

Similarly, Rs. 400 million will be spent to upgrade THQ hospital Jaranwala. The RHC Sharif will be converted to a 60-bed hospital while the meeting also approved the up-gradation of THQ hospital Pattoki and establishment of a trauma centre with a cost of Rs. 210 million. Along with it, the surgery ward will be constructed in Chunian hospital with Rs. 130 million while Rs. 70 million will be spent to build an emergency ward in Lalamusa hospital. The THQ hospital Kharian will be up-graded with Rs. 190 million and another amount of Rs. 370 million will be utilized for the up-gradation of THQ hospital Minchinabad.

One billion rupees were approved for eight different roads of Faisalabad. This approval was given in the backdrop of an announcement made by CM Usman Buzdar during his Faisalabad visit to complete 22 development projects with Rs.14 billion under the district development package.

On the occasion, the participants also in-principle approved to establish dispensaries in Barkhan and Chaghi by the Punjab government as a good well gesture with a cost of Rs. 40 million. The meeting was further told that the Punjab government will spend 740 million rupees for a general hospital in Turbat.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Turbat Progress Nowshera Hafizabad Khushab Barkhan Kharian Chunian Pattoki Jaranwala Minchinabad Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development organises 20 awa ..

10 minutes ago

DEWA adds creative hearing loop to enhance communi ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues its first di ..

25 minutes ago

Testimony Ends in George Floyd Murder Trial, Closi ..

2 seconds ago

European Council President Confirms Participation ..

4 seconds ago

Pelosi Says She Has 'No Plans' to Bring Bill on Ex ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.