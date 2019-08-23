Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water supply pipeline project in Gwadar

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday inaugurated a project of water supply pipeline worth of Rs 4 billion to Gwadar City from Sod Dam which 5 million gallons of water would be provided from it

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday inaugurated a project of water supply pipeline worth of Rs 4 billion to Gwadar City from Sod Dam which 5 million gallons of water would be provided from it.

He also inaugurated various Roads constructed with heavy cost and Gwadar Degree College's Admin block under Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) in Gwadar, said press release issued here.

Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal, Provincial Ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Zamark Khan Achakzai, Muhammad Saleem Khosa, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Dr, Akhtar Nazir and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shinzani Dam which cost is estimated Rs 50 crore and it would be completed in two years.

About sixteen thousand acre feet of water can be stored in this dam and over five thousand acre feet of water will be used for agriculture.

Chief Minister said it is a milestone for overall development of Gwadar after completion of these projects including especially supply water project, adding people of Gwadar would be gotten relief from provision of water through pipeline and shortage of water would be ended in the area.

He said construction of roads would provide better transportation facilities to remote and urban areas of people in Gwadar.

Jam Kamal directed concerned officials to early complete construction of Shadi Cor-Dam for provision of water to citizens through pipeline in order to save them from tanker mafia.

However, Sod Dam has been completed with a cost of Rs 100 crore which supply of water has been started by its pipeline.